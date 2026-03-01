Ben Kindel headshot

Ben Kindel News: Grabs pair of points Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Kindel scored a goal, distributed an assist, placed three shots on net and recorded two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-0 win over Vegas.

Kindel placed the game's opening tally on the scoreboard with just over five minutes remaining in the first period before later sliding the primary assist on Justin Brazeau's goal late in the third. Overall, Kindel now has 15 goals, 14 assists, 120 shots on net and 47 blocked shots across 56 games this season. The 18-year-old rising star has not only started to find his game offensively with nine points in his last nine games, but he has also thrived defensively and ranks 22nd among NHL forwards in blocked shots. Kindel is a must-roster player in all dynasty formats and he can also make an impact in various standard leagues while his current stretch of play lasts.

Ben Kindel
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
