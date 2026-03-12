Ben Kindel headshot

Ben Kindel News: Puts away goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Kindel scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kindel has two goals and two assists over seven outings in March. He's been under the 15-minute mark in ice time for three straight contests, so it looks like he's lost out on the opportunity to gain playing time while the Penguins' forward group is thinned out by injuries. The team's spot in the playoff race is likely playing a part in that, as the Penguins won't want to put too much pressure on the 18-year-old. He's earned 16 goals, 31 points, 129 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 62 appearances. Those aren't Calder-worthy numbers, but Kindel's bright future is apparent already.

