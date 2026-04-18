Ben Kraws News: Recalled from AHL

Kraws was recalled on an emergency basis from AHL Texas on Saturday.

Kraws spent most of the 2025-26 season at ECHL Idaho, posting a 16-12-2 record with a 3.03 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 31 appearances. Kraws saw action in four AHL games with Texas, going 0-3-0 with a 4.34 GAA and an .840 save percentage. The 25-year-old will likely be a practice goaltender, giving Jake Oettinger or Casey DeSmith some time off the day after a playoff game.