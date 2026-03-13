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Ben MacDonald News: Two goals in Harvard win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

MacDonald scored twice in Harvard University's 3-1 win over Cornell University on Friday.

MacDonald set a career high with six goals in just 21 games, but he's added just four assists this season. It's a discouraging drop in offense for the junior forward, but he is a defensive forward first and foremost. The Kraken prospect was a third-round pick in 2022, and he'll have one more year of NCAA eligiblity available to him if he wants to return to Harvard.

Ben MacDonald
Seattle Kraken
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