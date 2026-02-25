Ben Meyers Injury: Game-time call

Meyers (lower body) is expected to be a game-time decision Wednesday versus Dallas.

Meyers has five goals and 11 points in 31 outings in 2025-26. He hasn't been in the lineup since Jan. 21 due to the injury. Berkly Catton (upper body) and Jaden Schwartz (lower body) are also questionable, so there are a lot of unknowns regarding Seattle's forward corps going into Wednesday's action.