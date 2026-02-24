Ben Meyers Injury: Inks two-year extension
Meyers (lower body) signed a two-year contract extension with the Kraken on Tuesday.
Meyers has filled a depth role over the last two seasons with the Kraken, and he'll continue in that role for another two years. He's earned a career-best 11 points in 31 outings in 2025-26. Meyers is currently on injured reserve, and there's been no indication when he'll be able to return to the lineup.
