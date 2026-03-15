Ben Meyers News: One of each Sunday

Meyers scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Meyers opened the scoring at 5:28 of the first period, deflecting in a Ryan Winterton shot. The two reversed roles on the third goal of the frame as Meyers set up Winterton for what would be the game-winner. With four points over seven outings in March, Meyers has done well from a fourth-line role. The 27-year-old is now at seven goals, eight assists, 54 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-2 rating over 41 appearances this season.