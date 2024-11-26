Ben Meyers News: Sent back to minors
Meyers was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Tuesday.
Meyers' demotion comes after he was a healthy scratch versus the Ducks on Tuesday. Even when he has gotten into the Kraken's lineup, the youngster has seen minimal opportunities, averaging just 7:56 of ice time. Still, Meyers could be brought back up to serve as an emergency depth option for Wednesday's clash with Anaheim.
