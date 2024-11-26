Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ben Meyers headshot

Ben Meyers News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Meyers was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Tuesday.

Meyers' demotion comes after he was a healthy scratch versus the Ducks on Tuesday. Even when he has gotten into the Kraken's lineup, the youngster has seen minimal opportunities, averaging just 7:56 of ice time. Still, Meyers could be brought back up to serve as an emergency depth option for Wednesday's clash with Anaheim.

Ben Meyers
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now