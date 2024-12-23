Ben Meyers News: Sent to minors

Meyers was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Monday.

Meyers was recalled by the Kraken on Saturday, and he recorded a blocked shot and a minus-1 rating in 8:52 of ice time during Sunday's loss to the Avalanche. The Kraken don't play again until after the NHL's Christmas break, and it's unclear whether Meyers will be back with Seattle ahead of the team's matchup against Vancouver on Saturday.