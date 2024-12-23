Fantasy Hockey
Ben Meyers headshot

Ben Meyers News: Sent to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 10:38am

Meyers was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Monday.

Meyers was recalled by the Kraken on Saturday, and he recorded a blocked shot and a minus-1 rating in 8:52 of ice time during Sunday's loss to the Avalanche. The Kraken don't play again until after the NHL's Christmas break, and it's unclear whether Meyers will be back with Seattle ahead of the team's matchup against Vancouver on Saturday.

Ben Meyers
Seattle Kraken
