Ben Steeves News: Three points in AHL blowout win

Steeves scored twice and added an assist in AHL Charlotte's 9-0 win over Hartford on Monday.

Steeves had gone five games without a point prior to Monday. Before that, he had seven goals and six assists over a nine-game stretch. Steeves is at 18 goals, 32 points, 62 PIM and 119 shots on net over 46 contests this season, which is already better than his 28-point effort from 60 regular-season outings in 2024-25.