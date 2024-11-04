Benjamin Gleason News: Acquired via trade Monday
Gleason was traded to the Flyers in exchange for Ronnie Attard on Monday.
Gleason will report to AHL Lehigh Valley -- he picked up one goal, three assists and nine PIM across seven games with AHL Bakersfield before being dealt Monday. The left-shot blueliner's last appearance in the NHL was with Dallas during the 2018-19 campaign, where he registered an assist over four appearances.
