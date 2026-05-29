Benjamin Rautiainen News: Agrees to entry-level contract
Rautiainen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning on Friday.
Rautiainen wasn't taken by Tampa Bay until the No. 108 overall pick of the 2025 NHL Draft. However, Rautiainen took a huge step forward with Tappara of Finland's Liiga in 2025-26, scoring 25 goals and 77 points in 59 regular-season outings. His 77 points were the best in the league and more than double his 33-point total with Tappara during the 2024-25 regular season. The 20-year-old should be in the mix for an Opening Night roster spot during Tampa Bay's training camp.
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