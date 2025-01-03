Fantasy Hockey
Bennett MacArthur News: Flipped in minor-league deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 12:40pm

MacArthur was traded to the Sabres from the Penguins on Friday.

MacArthur's stint with Pittsburgh was relatively short considering he was acquired by the team in another minor-league swap back in June. The forward has played exclusively in the ECHL this season, generating three goals and four helpers over 28 games for the Wheeling Nailers. A move to Buffalo is unlikely to significantly increase his opportunities, as he could find himself with the Jacksonville Icemen rather than AHL Rochester.

