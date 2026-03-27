Benoit-Olivier Groulx News: Assigned to AHL

Groulx was assigned to AHL Toronto on Friday.

Groulx spent two and a half weeks with the Maple Leafs and recorded three goals, two assists, 26 hits and three blocked shots while averaging 15:30 of ice time over nine appearances. By sending Groulx down, he won't be subject to waivers to be sent to the Marlies for the AHL playoffs, and he could still rejoin the Maple Leafs as an emergency recall sometime late in the regular season.