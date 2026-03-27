Benoit-Olivier Groulx News: Assigned to AHL
Groulx was assigned to AHL Toronto on Friday.
Groulx spent two and a half weeks with the Maple Leafs and recorded three goals, two assists, 26 hits and three blocked shots while averaging 15:30 of ice time over nine appearances. By sending Groulx down, he won't be subject to waivers to be sent to the Marlies for the AHL playoffs, and he could still rejoin the Maple Leafs as an emergency recall sometime late in the regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benoit-Olivier Groulx See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific DivisionSeptember 30, 2024
-
DraftKings NHL
DraftKings NHL: Wednesday BreakdownJanuary 31, 2024
-
General NHL Article
2021-22 NHL Top 200 Prospects (No. 51-200)October 4, 2021
-
Prospects Analysis
Prospects Analysis: Top-100 Part 2January 30, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benoit-Olivier Groulx See More