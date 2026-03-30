Benoit-Olivier Groulx News: Back in NHL
Groulx was promoted from AHL Toronto on Monday under emergency conditions.
Groulx has logged nine NHL games this year in which he has tallied three goals, two assists and 12 shots while averaging 15:30 of ice time. Given the nature of the forward's call-up, it would seem there might be an injury or illness among the Maple Leafs' forward group ahead of Monday's game against the Ducks.
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