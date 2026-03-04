Benoit-Olivier Groulx News: Gets two goals Wednesday
Groulx scored twice in AHL Toronto's 7-4 win over Cleveland on Wednesday.
Groulx has seven goals and seven assists over his last 10 games. His performance Wednesday got him to the 50-point mark for the first time in an AHL campaign, doing so in just 53 games. He hasn't made his Maple Leafs debut, but he could be a call-up candidate if the NHL team ships out some forwards before Friday's trade deadline.
