Benoit-Olivier Groulx headshot

Benoit-Olivier Groulx News: Heading to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Groulx will be reassigned to AHL Toronto ahead of Thursday's game versus the Islanders, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Groulx's reassignment comes for waivers-related purposes, as he had been called up under emergency conditions. The Maple Leafs will give Luke Haymes his NHL debut in Thursday's contest. Considering Toronto seems concerned with losing Groulx on waivers, it's unlikely he'll get another call-up in 2025-26.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx
Toronto Maple Leafs
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