Benoit-Olivier Groulx News: Promoted from minors

Groulx was recalled from AHL Toronto on Tuesday.

Groulx is not guaranteed to be in the lineup versus the Habs on Tuesday, but he should at least be under consideration. The 26-year-old center hasn't featured in an NHL game since back in 2023-24 when he logged 45 games for the Ducks. Still, Groulx has put up fantastic numbers in the minors, racking up 27 goals and 23 assists in 54 games with the Marlies, certainly making his case for NHL minutes.