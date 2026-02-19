Benoit-Olivier Groulx headshot

Benoit-Olivier Groulx News: Recalled from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Groulx was called up from AHL Toronto on Thursday.

Groulx was recalled as Max Domi will miss Thursday's practice due to personal reasons. Groulx is having a strong season with the AHL Marlies, tallying 22 goals and 20 assists across 47 games. He will likely be returned to AHL Toronto before the NHL resumes action Wednesday.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx
Toronto Maple Leafs
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benoit-Olivier Groulx
