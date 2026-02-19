Benoit-Olivier Groulx News: Recalled from AHL
Groulx was called up from AHL Toronto on Thursday.
Groulx was recalled as Max Domi will miss Thursday's practice due to personal reasons. Groulx is having a strong season with the AHL Marlies, tallying 22 goals and 20 assists across 47 games. He will likely be returned to AHL Toronto before the NHL resumes action Wednesday.
