Benoit-Olivier Groulx News: Returns to AHL
Groulx was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Friday.
Groulx was recalled by the Maple Leafs on Thursday so that he could attend the team's practice in place of Max Domi (personal). The NHL's Olympic break hasn't ended, so naturally, Groulx didn't get a chance to get into a game for the Leafs during this brief stint.
