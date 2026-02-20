Benoit-Olivier Groulx headshot

Benoit-Olivier Groulx News: Returns to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 11:37am

Groulx was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Friday.

Groulx was recalled by the Maple Leafs on Thursday so that he could attend the team's practice in place of Max Domi (personal). The NHL's Olympic break hasn't ended, so naturally, Groulx didn't get a chance to get into a game for the Leafs during this brief stint.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benoit-Olivier Groulx See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benoit-Olivier Groulx See More
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 30, 2024
DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown
NHL
DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown
Author Image
Sasha Yodashkin
January 31, 2024
2021-22 NHL Top 200 Prospects (No. 51-200)
NHL
2021-22 NHL Top 200 Prospects (No. 51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
October 4, 2021
Prospects Analysis: Top-100 Part 2
NHL
Prospects Analysis: Top-100 Part 2
Author Image
Jon Litterine
January 30, 2021
NHL Prospects: December 2019 Update
NHL
NHL Prospects: December 2019 Update
Author Image
Jon Litterine
December 18, 2019