Benoit-Olivier Groulx News: Revenge goal Thursday
Groulx scored a shorthanded goal and added three hits in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Ducks.
Groulx was a second-round pick of Anaheim in 2018, but he never established himself with that club. He was able to get on the scoresheet for the first time as a Maple Leafs with a shortie in Thursday's contest, which stood as the game-winner. Groulx had just five points in 65 career NHL games with the Ducks, but he has shown a scoring touch with AHL Toronto this year, logging 50 points in 54 outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benoit-Olivier Groulx See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific DivisionSeptember 30, 2024
-
DraftKings NHL
DraftKings NHL: Wednesday BreakdownJanuary 31, 2024
-
General NHL Article
2021-22 NHL Top 200 Prospects (No. 51-200)October 4, 2021
-
Prospects Analysis
Prospects Analysis: Top-100 Part 2January 30, 2021
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospects: December 2019 UpdateDecember 18, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Benoit-Olivier Groulx See More