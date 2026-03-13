Benoit-Olivier Groulx News: Revenge goal Thursday

Groulx scored a shorthanded goal and added three hits in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Ducks.

Groulx was a second-round pick of Anaheim in 2018, but he never established himself with that club. He was able to get on the scoresheet for the first time as a Maple Leafs with a shortie in Thursday's contest, which stood as the game-winner. Groulx had just five points in 65 career NHL games with the Ducks, but he has shown a scoring touch with AHL Toronto this year, logging 50 points in 54 outings.