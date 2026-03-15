Benoit-Olivier Groulx News: Tallies twice in win
Groulx scored two goals in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Wild.
Groulx has three tallies on seven shots while adding 15 hits and a plus-4 rating through four NHL appearances this season. The 26-year-old looks to have a chance to stick in the lineup as a middle-six center since Auston Matthews (knee/quad) is out for the season. Groulx's usage is intriguing, but he's unlikely to be more than a depth forward in the long run.
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