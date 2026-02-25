Berkly Catton headshot

Berkly Catton News: Lifted from injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Catton (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Wednesday, per Sound of Hockey.

Catton is clear to return to the lineup versus the Stars on Wednesday, though it's not yet clear if he'll play. The 20-year-old should be expected to settle into a middle-six role. He had six points over 16 outings in January prior to his three-game injury absence.

Berkly Catton
Seattle Kraken
