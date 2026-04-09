Berkly Catton headshot

Berkly Catton News: Tallies in Thursday's shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Catton scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Catton ended his 11-game goal drought with a third-period tally to set the Kraken on the comeback trail. The 20-year-old has mostly seen third-line usage lately, though the team has tried a number of line combinations amid a late-season skid. Catton also had the decisive goal in the shootout Thursday. He's at seven goals, 17 points, 76 shots on net, 29 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 62 appearances as a rookie this season.

Berkly Catton
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Berkly Catton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Berkly Catton See More
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
12 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
39 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
46 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 14
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 14
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
86 days ago
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL
NHL
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL
Author Image
Michael Finewax
131 days ago