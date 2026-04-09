Berkly Catton News: Tallies in Thursday's shootout win
Catton scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Golden Knights.
Catton ended his 11-game goal drought with a third-period tally to set the Kraken on the comeback trail. The 20-year-old has mostly seen third-line usage lately, though the team has tried a number of line combinations amid a late-season skid. Catton also had the decisive goal in the shootout Thursday. He's at seven goals, 17 points, 76 shots on net, 29 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 62 appearances as a rookie this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Berkly Catton See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins12 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 239 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15046 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 1486 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL131 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Berkly Catton See More