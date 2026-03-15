Berkly Catton headshot

Berkly Catton News: Two points in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Catton scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Catton snapped an 11-game point drought with the effort, a span that also included a three-game stint on injured reserve. The 20-year-old has been in above his head a bit this season, though he's maintained a third-line role lately. Catton is now at six goals, 13 points, 59 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over his first 50 NHL contests.

Berkly Catton
Seattle Kraken
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