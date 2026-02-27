Bill Zonnon News: Contributes three points Friday

Zonnon scored a goal and added two assists in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 7-1 win over Rimouski on Friday.

Zonnon has 12 points in 10 outings in February, including a trio of multi-point efforts. The Penguins prospect is up to 11 goals and 34 points over 26 appearances this season. He was limited by injuries early on, but he's been consistently strong on offense since he got back into action in late December.