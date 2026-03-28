Bill Zonnon News: Gathers four points
Zonnon scored a goal and added three assists in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 6-3 win over Victoriaville in Game 2 on Saturday.
Zonnon has earned six points to help the Armada take care of business for a 2-0 series lead in their home games. The forward had 46 points over 35 regular-season contests after recovering from an undisclosed injury that cost him time early in the campaign. The 2025 first-rounder should continue to be an effective part of his team's offense as the Armada attempt a deep playoff run.
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