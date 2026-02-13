Bill Zonnon News: Leads Armada in win

Zonnon scored twice and added an assist in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 6-0 win over Val-d'Or on Friday.

Zonnon has six points over five games in February. He rattled off six straight multi-point efforts from Jan. 11-25, but this was his first such performance since that stretch. He's still been steady, recording nine goals and 28 points through 21 appearances this season.