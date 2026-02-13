Bill Zonnon News: Leads Armada in win
Zonnon scored twice and added an assist in QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand's 6-0 win over Val-d'Or on Friday.
Zonnon has six points over five games in February. He rattled off six straight multi-point efforts from Jan. 11-25, but this was his first such performance since that stretch. He's still been steady, recording nine goals and 28 points through 21 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bill Zonnon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bill Zonnon See More