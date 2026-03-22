Bill Zonnon headshot

Bill Zonnon News: Signs ELC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Zonnon signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins, the team announced Sunday.

Zonnon has spent the year with Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in the QMJHL. This season, he has 46 points (14 goals, 32 assists) in 35 games. His new contract will begin in the 2026-27 season.

Bill Zonnon
Pittsburgh Penguins
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