Blake Coleman News: Assist streak at four games

Coleman notched an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Coleman has a helper in four straight contests and seven points over eight outings in April. He set up Mikael Backlund's game-tying goal in the third period Tuesday. Coleman is up to 39 points, 192 shots on net, 176 hits, 65 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 81 games this season as a steady middle-six forward. If he plays Thursday versus the Kings, he'll have a chance to get to the 40-point mark for the second time in his career.