Blake Coleman News: Contributes helper Tuesday

Coleman notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Coleman has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games (one goal, two assists). That's the longest streak of the year for the 33-year-old forward. Overall, he's produced six goals, eight assists, 71 shots on net, 59 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 32 appearances. Coleman's fantasy value depends on the format -- he's a good depth option for those in need of hits or shots, but his offense is likely to be limited since the Flames don't tend to score a lot.