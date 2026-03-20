Blake Coleman News: Dishes pair of assists

Coleman recorded two assists in Friday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Coleman has three goals and three helpers over his last eight contests. The 34-year-old remains one of the better fantasy options on the Flames' roster as a multi-category contributor, especially since he's seen top-six minutes since the trade deadline. Coleman is up to 16 goals, 12 helpers, 141 shots on net, 134 hits, 39 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 57 outings this season.