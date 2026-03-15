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Blake Coleman News: Finds twine in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Coleman scored a goal and put four shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

Coleman tallied the final goal of regulation near the midway point in the third period to bring Calgary within one score. Overall, the 34-year-old forward is up to 16 goals, 26 points, 133 shots on net, 128 hits and 37 blocked shots through 54 games this season. He's stepped up his game offensively in March with three goals, five points and 21 shots on net across his last seven games. He should remain heavily involved in all situations moving forward and is in a solid spot to produce on the Flames' top line, giving him decent fantasy value in most league formats.

Blake Coleman
Calgary Flames
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