Blake Coleman News: Finds twine Saturday

Coleman scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

Coleman has two goals and two assists over his last eight games. He provided an insurance tally Saturday with a goal late in the second period. The veteran forward is up to six goals, 13 points, 71 shots on net, 57 hits, 29 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 31 appearances. He's far behind the pace that saw him generate 30 goals and 54 points over 78 outings last year, but his defensive work keeps him in a prominent role for a Flames team that has put an emphasis on playing a tight game.