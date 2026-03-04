Blake Coleman headshot

Blake Coleman News: First point since return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Coleman notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Stars.

Coleman, a top trade target, picked up his first point since returning from an upper-body injury that cost him 12 games prior to the Olympic break. The 34-year-old has another year on his contract after this one, so he doesn't have to be moved just yet, and the fact that he played Tuesday suggests a deal isn't imminent. He's at 22 points, 113 shots on net, 117 hits, 33 PIM and 31 blocked shots over 48 appearances in a middle-six role this season.

Blake Coleman
Calgary Flames
