Blake Coleman News: Leads offense with two goals

Coleman scored twice on four shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Coleman broke the 0-0 deadlock at 14:26 of the third period and then deposited an empty-netter to close the scoring. This snapped a four-game point drought for the 32-year-old, who has seen consistent middle-six usage throughout the season. He now has three goals, six helpers, 31 shots on net, 30 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 11 appearances.