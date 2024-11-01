Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Blake Coleman headshot

Blake Coleman News: Leads offense with two goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Coleman scored twice on four shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Coleman broke the 0-0 deadlock at 14:26 of the third period and then deposited an empty-netter to close the scoring. This snapped a four-game point drought for the 32-year-old, who has seen consistent middle-six usage throughout the season. He now has three goals, six helpers, 31 shots on net, 30 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 11 appearances.

Blake Coleman
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now