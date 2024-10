Coleman registered an assist, two shots on goal, five hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

Coleman set up Nazem Kadri on the game-tying goal at 19:17 of the third period. The helper was Coleman's third point through six appearances this season. The 32-year-old forward continues to see prominent minutes, particularly in defensive situations. He's added 21 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-1 rating so far.