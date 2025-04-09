Blake Coleman News: Nabs assist Wednesday

Coleman recorded an assist, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Coleman has picked up the pace late in the season with four points over his last four contests. He's also gone plus-5 with nine shots on net, eight hits and four blocked shots in that span. The 33-year-old checking forward is up to 36 points, 184 shots, 168 hits, 61 blocks, 34 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 78 appearances in 2024-25 as a reliable middle-six contributor.