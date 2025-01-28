Blake Coleman News: Nets lone goal in loss

Coleman scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

Coleman's second-period tally briefly tied the game at 1-1. The 33-year-old has three goals and seven assists over 12 appearances in January, making this his best month of the campaign. He's now at 11 goals and 27 points -- including a career-best four on the power play -- through 49 outings this season. Coleman has rounded out his numbers with 116 shots on net, 96 hits, 40 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating.