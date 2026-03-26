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Blake Coleman News: Nets opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Coleman scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Coleman opened the scoring at 1:06 of the second period. He had gone five games without a goal, picking up five assists in that span. The 34-year-old forward continues to see top-six minutes down the stretch, which has allowed him to rack up nine points over 14 outings in March. He's at 17 goals, 30 points, 151 shots on net, 139 hits, 39 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 60 appearances.

Blake Coleman
Calgary Flames
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