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Blake Coleman News: Not available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Coleman will miss Thursday's clash in Colorado, as he has gone to Dallas for the birth of his son.

Coleman has three goals and four assists in his last nine games, giving him 19 goals and 33 point in 65 appearances. He could return to the lineup in time for Saturday's tilt in Seattle. John Beecher is expected to enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch over the last three games.

Blake Coleman
Calgary Flames
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