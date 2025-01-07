Blake Coleman News: Provides assist Tuesday

Coleman registered an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Coleman has picked up three points over three outings in January. He set up MacKenzie Weegar for the opening goal late in the first period of this contest. Coleman continues to be one of the Flames' most important two-way forwards, and some recent success on offense -- nine points over his last 11 games -- has earned him more chances on offense, including a power-play gig. He has 20 points, 91 shots on net, 78 hits, 36 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 40 appearances this season.