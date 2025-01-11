Blake Coleman News: Records helper in win

Coleman provided an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Coleman has four points over four games in January. He set up Matthew Coronato's game-tying goal in the second period of this contest. For the season, the 33-year-old Coleman is up to nine goals, 21 points, 93 shots on net, 79 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 41 outings in a middle-six role.