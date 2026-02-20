Blake Coleman headshot

Blake Coleman News: Removed from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Coleman (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Friday, Ryan Pike of Flames Nation reports.

Coleman's activation indicates he'll be ready to go for Thursday's game versus the Sharks. The 34-year-old should be expected to see middle-six minutes and time on the penalty kill in his return. He missed the Flames' last 12 contests before the Olympic break.

Blake Coleman
Calgary Flames
