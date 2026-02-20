Blake Coleman News: Removed from IR
Coleman (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Friday, Ryan Pike of Flames Nation reports.
Coleman's activation indicates he'll be ready to go for Thursday's game versus the Sharks. The 34-year-old should be expected to see middle-six minutes and time on the penalty kill in his return. He missed the Flames' last 12 contests before the Olympic break.
