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Blake Coleman News: Returns to action Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Coleman (personal) will play in Saturday's road clash against the Kraken, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Coleman will rejoin the Flames after missing Thursday's contest for the birth of his son. The 34-year-old forward has 19 goals, 33 points, 166 shots on net, 148 hits and 44 blocked shots across 65 games this season. He'll likely return to the Flames' top line for Saturday's clash and holds solid streaming value while facing off against Seattle's Niklas Kokko, who is making his NHL debut.

Blake Coleman
Calgary Flames
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