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Blake Coleman News: Scores 20th goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Coleman scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Coleman snapped a four-game goalless skid by finding the back of the net in the first period of this 3-1 loss with a tip-in. The goal allowed Coleman to reach the 20-goal plateau for the fourth time in his career. He'll head into Thursday's regular-season finale with 35 points (20 goals, 15 helpers) across 68 appearances.

Blake Coleman
Calgary Flames
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