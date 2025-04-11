Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Blake Coleman headshot

Blake Coleman News: Sends assist on opening tally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Coleman notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Coleman has two goals and three assists over his last five outings. The 33-year-old forward set up a Mikael Backlund tally late in the first period, which gave the Flames a 1-0 lead. Coleman continues to be a reliable depth scorer who plays with an edge. He's up to 37 points, 186 shots on net, 171 hits, 61 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating across 79 appearances.

Blake Coleman
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now