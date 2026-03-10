Blake Coleman headshot

Blake Coleman News: Tallies shorthanded goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Coleman scored a shorthanded goal, fired six shots on net, blocked two shots and dished out two hits in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Capitals.

Coleman buried the first of two shorthanded goals in the second period for Calgary, as he dangled the puck in front of Washington netminder Logan Thompson before placing it top shelf. He led the Flames' forwards statistically, garnering the largest number of shots on net, blocked shots and hits in the game. Overall, he is up to 15 goals, 25 points, 124 shots on net, 123 hits and 35 blocked shots across 51 games this season. His recent offensive output of four points in as many games and strong category coverage are two compelling reasons to roster Coleman in deep fantasy leagues for the time being.

Blake Coleman
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Coleman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Coleman See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
16 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
46 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
53 days ago
The Week Ahead: Oilers Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Oilers Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
58 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
60 days ago