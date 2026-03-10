Blake Coleman News: Tallies shorthanded goal in loss

Coleman scored a shorthanded goal, fired six shots on net, blocked two shots and dished out two hits in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Capitals.

Coleman buried the first of two shorthanded goals in the second period for Calgary, as he dangled the puck in front of Washington netminder Logan Thompson before placing it top shelf. He led the Flames' forwards statistically, garnering the largest number of shots on net, blocked shots and hits in the game. Overall, he is up to 15 goals, 25 points, 124 shots on net, 123 hits and 35 blocked shots across 51 games this season. His recent offensive output of four points in as many games and strong category coverage are two compelling reasons to roster Coleman in deep fantasy leagues for the time being.