Blake Coleman headshot

Blake Coleman News: Two points in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Coleman scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two hits and blocked three shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Coleman wasn't traded Friday, so he'll stay with the Flames as a veteran leader in a larger role to close out this campaign. The 34-year-old has three points over his last three outings. He's up to 14 goals, 10 assists, 118 shots on net, 121 hits, 34 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 50 appearances this season. He should be able to get over the 30-point mark again, but Coleman is likely to finish on the lower end of his usual range for offense, which is typically 30-40 points.

Blake Coleman
Calgary Flames
