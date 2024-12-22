Blake Coleman News: Two points including GWG

Coleman scored the game-winning goal and added a shorthanded assist in Saturday's 6-4 victory over Chicago.

The veteran winger's tally late in the second period seemed like a fairly meaningless insurance goal at the time, as it gave Calgary a 5-1 lead. Coleman has gotten onto the scoresheet in five straight games, producing three goals and six points over that stretch, but on the season he's managed just 17 points (eight goals, nine helpers) in 34 appearances.